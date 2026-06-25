The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Patricia Johnson's avatar
Patricia Johnson
Jun 25

Clever but true about moving slower in many ways

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MurphyD's avatar
MurphyD
Jun 25

Anyone who has ever watched more than one Hallmark movie knows that as soon as the leading couple kiss, the credits role. Other than that, I think you got a hit!😉

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