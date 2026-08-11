Monday night’s Cambridge City Council meeting offered a peek at some of the big issues the Cambridge community will likely hear much more about in the months ahead, including how the city can communicate better.

Comprehensive plan passes

First up, the council approved the 2026 Inspire Cambridge Comprehensive Plan, the city’s long-range guide for growth, housing, and development. One point noted is that the comprehensive plan is not a zoning law. It provides direction, while the more specific decisions about what can actually be built, and where, come later.

Ward 1 Commissioner Brett Summers raised a question that has been important to some residents: whether the plan still encourages converting larger homes into multifamily housing.

“So I don’t see any language that specifically talks about converting larger homes to multifamily,” Summers said. Planning Director Brian Herrmann responded, “Correct. We’ve received a lot of feedback about that.”

The plan does continue to support what planners call “missing middle” housing, including duplexes, townhouses, accessory dwelling units, and smaller apartment buildings in appropriate locations.

Flooding and sewer infiltration remain big challenges

City Engineer Joel Leifer walked the council through the issue of water entering the city’s wastewater system. At Maple Dam, he said, normal flow of roughly 500,000 gallons can rise to about 2.9 million gallons.

“We know there’s 2.4 million coming from right here,” Leifer said while referring to the Maple Dam monitoring point. Reducing that infiltration means less unnecessary water going through the treatment system.

The city is looking at shorter-term measures, including backflow protection, while continuing work on the larger flood resiliency project, but there is no simple answer here. Cambridge is dealing with old pipes, aging infrastructure, stormwater connections, and a waterfront environment that makes all of this more complicated. The Spy will have a follow-up story on this issue later this month.

Communication remains a City Hall challenge

How Cambridge communicates, both as a city and an elected body, also surfaced throughout the meeting.

Resident Michael Vassal put his concern plainly. “If the answer is no, tell me no. If the city is not responsible, tell me who is,” Vassal said. “Silence is not the answer.”

City Manager Glenn Steckman responded that staff had provided Vassal considerable information and said some issues are becoming civil matters involving homeowners and developers rather than matters the city can resolve. “We do try to respond within a couple of days,” Steckman said.

Communication came up again during the discussion of recent traffic changes. Council President Sputty Cephas repeatedly made clear that he was not criticizing the traffic circle itself. “I am not opposed to what happened, just how it happened,” Cephas said, adding that council members should know about significant changes before they reach the public.

The council also agreed to begin planning a community forum or town hall to give residents another opportunity to ask questions and hear directly from city officials.

Watch the full meeting here.

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