The Cambridge City Council voted unanimously Monday to revise the agreement governing how Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. markets and transfers waterfront property to private developers.

The changes to Exhibit C of the city’s 2021 transfer agreement allow MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services to market the property through a standard commercial brokerage process rather than a formal request for proposals.

Under that process, MacKenzie can market the site to potential buyers, conduct property tours, receive purchase proposals, negotiate a term sheet and then negotiate a final purchase and sale agreement.

CWDI oversees approximately 30 acres of waterfront property. The original port property transferred under the agreement covered about 11.8 acres. Additional land was later added through the acquisition of the former hospital site.

The revised agreement also changes what CWDI must disclose to the public.

The original Exhibit C required CWDI to release a list of all responsive proposals, along with summaries, for a 30-day public comment period before selecting a developer. It also required CWDI to announce the selected developer with a summary of that proposal.

Under the revised language, CWDI is no longer required to release all proposals received. Instead, it must release a description of the proposed development project before entering into a final agreement and provide at least 30 days for public comment.

Commissioner Lewis Sisco questioned whether the proposed language gave the public enough notice before the 30-day review period began.

Commissioner Brett Summers suggested that the 30-day public review period begin 10 days after a term sheet is executed between CWDI and a prospective developer. The 10-day period would give residents time to learn about the proposal and prepare comments before the formal review period begins.

The change does not create a new public review requirement. It adjusts the timing of the existing review period to fit the broker-led process, where the execution of a term sheet replaces the receipt and review of proposals through an RFP.

The council approved the revised agreement, including the change in the timing of public notice, by a 5-0 vote.