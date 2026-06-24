Cambridge officials are considering a proposal to deploy speed cameras throughout the city, a move supporters say could improve safety in school zones and residential neighborhoods, but that also raised questions about public input, enforcement practices, and potential revenue generation.

The discussion took place during the last meeting of the Cambridge City Commissioners as police officials outlined a proposal to acquire three portable speed cameras that could be moved among locations around the city.

Administration Division Commander Lt. Louis Nichols said the cameras would be used primarily in school zones and areas where residents have raised concerns about speeding. Residents need not worry about receiving tickets from a newly installed camera, however.

“There is a 30-day warning period,” Nichols said. “No citations can be issued during that time.” Under state law, citations would be issued to drivers traveling at least 12 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

Nichols said the city would not be limited to a single location and could rotate the devices based on traffic complaints and safety concerns.

The proposal prompted questions from commissioners about where the cameras would be placed, how much the program would cost, and whether residents would have an opportunity to weigh in before implementation.

Ward 1 Commissioner Brett Summers said he supported efforts to improve safety but stressed the importance of public engagement.

Summers said residents often have strong opinions about automated traffic enforcement and should understand how the program would work before cameras are deployed.

The discussion also revisited Cambridge’s previous experience with automated traffic enforcement.

Speed cameras have been used in the city before, though the proposed program would differ in structure and technology from earlier efforts. The new system would be flexible, allowing police to move the devices to areas where speeding problems are most severe.

Nichols said the cameras could be deployed in school zones during periods when children are present and then moved to other areas as needed.

Commissioners questioned whether the program would generate revenue for the city, but were cautioned against viewing the proposal primarily as a revenue source since the goal is to reduce dangerous driving behavior.

At the same time, citation revenue could offset program costs and potentially exceed operating expenses if violations are significant.

The cameras’ revenue-generating potential for the city prompted additional discussion among commissioners about public perception of the camera as a money-making tool rather than a safety initiative.

On the other hand, drivers who obey speed limits would have little reason to worry about the program.

Commission President and Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas said the city’s responsibility is to address traffic concerns raised by residents and improve safety where speeding has become a recurring problem.

School zones would likely be among the first locations considered because state law specifically authorizes automated speed enforcement in those areas, Nichols said, adding that the cameras would provide a consistent enforcement tool even when officers are unavailable to conduct traditional traffic enforcement.

The proposal remains under review, and the discussion will continue as city staff gathers additional information on costs, vendor options, and implementation details before any final decision is made.