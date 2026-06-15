(L-R) Jerome Stover, Interim Director of Student Services, DCPS; Dr. Jodi Colman, Assistant Superintendent of Academics and Student Services, DCPS; Lucas Thorpe, Executive Director, ALL4LOVE; Khail Johnson, Programs Director, ALL4LOVE; Flanked by ALL4LOVE Next Gen Students at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School

ALL4LOVE Inc. recently announced the organization has been selected as a licensed partner of Communities In Schools, securing a $1.08 million investment over three years to expand student support services across Dorchester County Public Schools.

The funding will support new school-based staff and programs aimed at addressing barriers that affect student success, officials announced.

The investment is being provided through Communities In Schools and Blue Meridian Partners.

Community leaders said the partnership represents a major expansion of support services for students and families throughout Dorchester County.

Communities In Schools is a national nonprofit organization that works inside schools to connect students with resources and support services.

“Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future,” said Lucas A. Thorpe, co-founder and executive director of ALL4LOVE Inc., in a statement.

As part of the partnership, ALL4LOVE will hire five full-time site coordinators.

The coordinators will be based at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, North Dorchester High School, Maces Lane Middle School, Sandy Hill Elementary School and Hurlock Elementary School.

The coordinators will work with administrators, teachers, student services staff, community school liaisons and families to identify non-academic challenges affecting students.

They also will coordinate individualized support plans for students who need additional intervention and assistance.

Program leaders said the initiative will focus on attendance, social-emotional learning, family engagement, behavioral support, mentorship and resource coordination.

The effort is designed to help students facing the greatest barriers to academic and personal success.

Officials said the new partnership aligns with ALL4LOVE’s Relationships-Centered Intervention Model, which focuses on prevention, intervention, mentorship, exposure and long-term relationship building.

The organization said those principles have guided its work with young people since its founding.

The announcement comes as ALL4LOVE approaches its fourth anniversary in August.

Since launching in 2022, the nonprofit has grown from serving 22 students annually to more than 630 youth each year through mentoring, athletics, leadership development, violence prevention, enrichment programs and school-based services.

“This partnership represents an important opportunity to strengthen the network of support surrounding students and families across Dorchester County,” said Thorpe. “We are committed to empowering the next generation of students in Cambridge and Dorchester County through equitable and transformative mentorship, leadership and athletic programming. . . . By providing consistent and accessible opportunities for growth, we equip young people with the skills, relationships and experiences needed to succeed in life.”

ALL4LOVE leaders said the investment will allow the organization to nearly double its staffing footprint.

They said the additional personnel will significantly expand student support services throughout the county.

“This investment allows us to deepen our impact inside our schools and build stronger systems of support for students facing challenges beyond the classroom,” Thorpe said.

“We believe relationships, consistency and collaboration are essential to helping young people reach their full potential.”

Organization leaders said they are already pursuing long-term sustainability plans beyond the initial three-year funding commitment.

They said the goal is to ensure the services remain embedded within Dorchester County Public Schools for years to come.